A hospital cafe cook gets a memorable Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Smith Honda in Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about James, a cook at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Cornerstone Cafe. He arrives at work before the sun rises and makes sure everyone has a delicious breakfast or lunch.

James always serves his customers with a smile on his face and makes a difference to everyone he meets.

We decided to surprise James and thank him for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!