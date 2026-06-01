Alabama man charged after throwing five kittens from car window on interstate, police say - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Homewood, Alabama, Police Department.

On May 30, 2026, at approximately 1 p.m., the Homewood Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding a person throwing kittens from a moving vehicle driving on I-65 near Lakeshore Drive. Homewood Police Officers quickly responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle described by witnesses on Lakeshore Drive. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the driver. Homewood officers spoke to multiple witnesses who reported seeing the driver of the vehicle in question throw five kittens out of the window while he was driving on I-65. Tragically, all five of the kittens were struck and killed on the interstate by other vehicles.

After the investigation, Thomas Ronald Liccione, age 21, of Birmingham, was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported to Jefferson County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

The Homewood Police Department takes animal abuse and cruelty calls very seriously. We would like to sincerely thank the witnesses and motorists who contacted Homewood 911 and provided information to Homewood Police Officers on scene.