Alleged drug dealer, witness in Kouri Richins murder trial arrested for attempting to meet teen for sex - East Idaho News

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Midvale man who testified at a high-profile murder trial in Park City earlier this year has been arrested after attempting to meet with an undercover agent posing as a minor online.

Robert Wilson Crozier, 47, has been charged with two counts of enticing a minor to first-degree felony sexual activity (second-degree felony), one count of distributing material harmful to a minor (third-degree felony), two counts of enticing a minor to third-degree felony sexual activity (Class A misdemeanor), and use or possession of drug paraphernalia (Class B misdemeanor).

Notably, Crozier was a key witness and the alleged drug dealer who provided the pills Kouri Richins used to murder her husband in 2022. He testified during her trial earlier this year, after which Richins was convicted and sentenced to prison.

On June 6, an investigator with the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office who works on the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was conducting an undercover operation online. The investigator was posing as a 15-year-old girl on social media.

Documents say that Crozier messaged the undercover account, asking for her age. When he was told she was 15 years old and asked about his own age, he allegedly responded, “Well, goodness, I am way too old to know better,” with a kissing emoji.

During the conversation, Crozier told who he believed was a minor that she “might turn me into a creep” and asked sexually inappropriate questions about the teen. He reportedly sent an explicit image of himself and asked for images in return. Documents say Crozier also discussed sexual acts he wanted to perform on the 15-year-old.

The undercover investigator and Crozier began making plans to meet in person, and Crozier allegedly offered to bring marijuana and methamphetamine for the teen to “make the intercourse better.”

They set the meetup, and law enforcement says Crozier used public transportation from Salt Lake County to get to the meeting location in Box Elder County. When he arrived, he was taken into custody and searched.

Inside his backpack, law enforcement reportedly located drug paraphernalia in the form of a needle.

Crozier was brought in for questioning, during which he allegedly admitted to knowing he was talking to a minor, sending her an explicit image, and requesting them in return. He claimed he didn’t really remember those events because he was “high on methamphetamine a lot,” but it was likely he did them.

Crozier was booked into the Box Elder County Jail, where he is being held without bail. Documents say he is currently on probation for another charge, and court filings show he has an extensive criminal history in Utah, mainly involving drug offenses.