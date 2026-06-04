Another season, another state trophy for Snake River, the East Idaho Sports spring Golf Team of the Year - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – Snake River golf coach Jeb Harrison was a senior on the Panthers’ team in 2000 that finished second at state.

It’s taken some time, but Snake River has become a regular success story at the state tournament, winning trophies the past four seasons.

Snake River finished third this past season after placing second, fourth and third the previous years.

“We knew we had a good team,” Harrison said, noting the lineup featured four seniors and set a scoring record in the first tournament of the season.

Snake River has been a force at the district level and has consistently been a challenger at the state tournament.

The Panthers had a rough first day at the 4A state championships, shooting 56-over par. But Day 2 was a different story as Snake River improved its score by 25 strokes to take third place and challenge Filer for the No. 2 spot.

Harrison said it was too much ground to make up after Day 1, but credited the team’s experience for not getting down heading into the second day.

“There’s always emotions at state,” he said. “That experience allowed them to show up on Day 2.”

Seniors Crew Albertson, Hunter Lee, Grady Mayfield and Brogen Katseanes helped set a standard for the program, Harrison said. Boeden Burke, a junior, had a solid tournament and will be part of the rebuilding process next season.

“I feel like we’ve created a good program,” Harrison said, crediting the local community, and parents. “We have high expectations and it’s a good thing all around.”

“Any time you bring home a trophy you have to be happy with that,” Harrison said.