Bandits continue win streak, strong start by Gavin Kent earns Knights a win - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – The Bandits won two more games at the Omaha tournament on Friday to run their win streak to five games. The Post 56 Knights finished 1-1 on the day.

Here are the details from Friday’s action.

Bandits 7, Brandon Valley Post 131 2

Jackson Ropp struck out 12 in a three-hit complete game.

Cole Croft hit a three-run double in the first inning and Taye Lords added two-run homer in the third.

Bandits 13, Elkhorn North 12

Deacon Whitney knocked in the game-winner with a double to left to score Cole Croft in the bottom of the ninth, capping a three-run rally by Idaho Falls.

Catcher Tyson Christenson homered and finished with three RBIs for the Bandits (14-2).

Nampa Chiefs 7, Post 56 Knights 2

The Knights were held to three hits in the loss.

Tyler Bodily and Gavin Reichelt each knocked in runs for Post 56.

Post 56 Knights 6, Owyhee Rivercats 1

The Knights jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings.

Eli Bojorquez led the team with two RBIs and starter Gavin Kent tossed a complete game, striking out six and did not give up an earned run for the Knights (11-11).