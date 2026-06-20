Bandits continue win streak, strong start by Gavin Kent earns Knights a win - East Idaho News

Bandits continue win streak, strong start by Gavin Kent earns Knights a winPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – The Bandits won two more games at the Omaha tournament on Friday to run their win streak to five games. The Post 56 Knights finished 1-1 on the day.
Here are the details from Friday’s action.
Bandits 7, Brandon Valley Post 131 2
Jackson Ropp struck out 12 in a three-hit complete game.
Cole Croft hit a three-run double in the first inning and Taye Lords added two-run homer in the third.
Bandits 13, Elkhorn North 12
Deacon Whitney knocked in the game-winner with a double to left to score Cole Croft in the bottom of the ninth, capping a three-run rally by Idaho Falls.
Catcher Tyson Christenson homered and finished with three RBIs for the Bandits (14-2).
Nampa Chiefs 7, Post 56 Knights 2
The Knights were held to three hits in the loss.
Tyler Bodily and Gavin Reichelt each knocked in runs for Post 56.
Post 56 Knights 6, Owyhee Rivercats 1
The Knights jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings.
Eli Bojorquez led the team with two RBIs and starter Gavin Kent tossed a complete game, striking out six and did not give up an earned run for the Knights (11-11).