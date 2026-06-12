Bandits remain unbeaten with a pair of wins in their tournament opener - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – The Bandits remained unbeaten with two wins at the Battle of the Falls tournament Thursday at Melaleuca Field, while the Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels dropped a pair of games at the Boys of Summer Tournament.

Idaho Falls Bandits 19, Idaho Prospects 4

The Bandits had a 12-1 lead after two innings and didn’t look back in the opener of the Bandits Invitational Tournament.

Carter Bowen finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs and Taye Lords had three RBIs. Makai Ferguson also knocked in two runs.

Idaho Falls Bandits 10, Cheyenne Sixers 0

Brock Bowman struck out eight in five innings to earn the shutout win.

Bowen hit a double and triple and finished with a team-high four RBIs as the Bandits improved to 8-0.

West Field Varsity Horns 11, Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 4

The Horns rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth and added six runs in the top of the seventh for the win at the Boys of Summer Tournament.

Dawsyn Peterson finished 2 for 4 with two triples, and Giovanni Aguilar drove in two runs for the Rebels.

PR Blue Bears 7, Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 1

The Blue Bears led early and the Runnin’ Rebels weren’t able to catch up.

Cody Smith had the RBI for Post 4 (5-11).