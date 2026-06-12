Big games from Ostrander, Trimble help Chukars off the schneid - East Idaho News

CHUKARS — For the first time in nearly three weeks, the Chukars were able to rest Thursday night without thinking about a losing streak.

After 13 losses in a row, the Chukars (2-18) used a solid start from Josh Leerssen and productive knights at the plate from Garret Ostrander and Justin Trimble to earn a 13-5 victory over the Hawks (13-8) in Boise.

The Chukars, who entered the game having last won on May 24, had to overcome a 2-0 first-inning deficit. They quickly answered Boise’s first-inning two-spot with two runs of their own in the top of the second, though, with two unearned runs.

Idaho Falls kept answering. The Hawks scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings. The Chukars came back with single runs of their own in the third and fifth, but snatched the advantage in the fourth with two runs on RBI hits from Ostrander and Sam Canton.

The Chukars put up five runs in the seventh, creating some breathing room. Ostrander was once again in the middle of the rally, with a two-run single. Trimble hit his second homer of the game in the five-run seventh, a two-run shot to go with his fifth-inning solo bomb.

Emilio Barrera capped the night with a two-run single in the eighth, giving the Chukars a 13-5 advantage.

Barrera finished the game with four RBIs. Ostrander went 4-for-6 with two doubles, one run scored and three RBIs, and Trimble added his two homers, two walks, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Leerssen pitched through traffic for 5-2/3 innings, allowing seven hits, three walks and five runs, all earned, while striking out three.

The bullpen trio of Blake Barker, Robert Estrada and Ryan Inouye held Boise hitless over the final 3-1/3. Barker finished the sixth, taking over with two outs and a runner on third and stranding the runner 90 feet from home.

Estrada struck out two, pitching 2 frames before handing the ball to Inouye, who slammed the door in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

The Chukars will now look to turn their first win in three weeks into a winning streak when they face the Hawks on the road again Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Long Beach Coast (17-4)

2. Billings Mustangs (16-4)

T3. Boise Hawks (13-8)

T3. Glacier Range Riders (13-8)

T5. Missoula PaddleHeads (12-9)

T5. Modesto Roadsters (12-9)

T5. Ogden Raptors (12-9)

T8. Oakland Ballers (9-12)

T8. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (9-12)

10. Great Falls Voyagers (9-12)

11. RedPocket Mobiles (3-18)

12. Idaho Falls Chukars (2-18)