Bison injures 12-year-old child in Yellowstone National Park - East Idaho News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A 12-year-old child was injured at Yellowstone National Park on Friday morning after an encounter with a bison.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, the incident occurred near Mud Volcano, north of Fishing Bridge.

It’s unclear how the animal was provoked. The child sustained injuries from the bison and was taken to a nearby hospital by emergency services.

NPS wants to remind visitors that bison and other wild animals can be aggressive if their space is invaded.

For bison and other larger animals, such as elk and coyotes, rangers recommend giving them at least 25 yards of space. For bears, wolves and cougars, it is recommended to give them 100 yards of space.

However, bison are the most likely to injure visitors in Yellowstone due to their unpredictable nature and speed, which allows them to run three times faster than humans.

Those who want to learn more about safety when visiting Yellowstone, click the link here.