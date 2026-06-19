 Blackfoot's Eva Grimm signs to run track and field at Utah Valley - East Idaho News
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college signing

Blackfoot’s Eva Grimm signs to run track and field at Utah Valley

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Eva Grimm college signing
Blackfoot’s Eva Grimm signs her national letter of intent to continue her education and track and field career at Utah Valley University. | Courtesy photo
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BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot High School’s Eva Grimm has committed to continue her education and track and field career at Utah Valley University.

The senior won the 5A girls’ state discus championship this year with a final throw of 144’11”, after setting a personal record of 150’1″ at the district meet.

Grimm signed her national letter of intent to attend and compete in track and field at Utah Valley University during a ceremony at the school Tuesday, according to Blackfoot High School athletic director Jason Lish.

Eva Grimm college signing
Eva Grimm signs her letter of intent to attend Utah Valley University. | Courtesy photo
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