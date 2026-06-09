BoiseDev wants eastern Idaho businesses to apply for list of state's fastest-growing companies - East Idaho News

BOISE — BoiseDev, a business news outlet, is ranking the top 43 fastest-growing companies in Idaho and it wants businesses on this side of the state to apply.

BoiseDev managing partner and co-founder Kara Jackson, said the upcoming event will feature a diverse set of businesses, everything from construction companies, tech companies and landscaping companies to mom-and-pop shops.

The media outlet is highlighting 43 businesses because Idaho is the 43rd state.

“It’s really hard to grow a company, and the work it takes to build any type of business is incredible, so this is a chance to … celebrate that,” Jackson said.

In order to qualify for the list, businesses must be a corporation, sole proprietorship or partnership based in Idaho. They must be privately held, for profit and independent. They must also have been in business since 2022 and generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2022.

The rankings are based on top-line revenue growth over three years. This year’s list will be based on percentage growth of gross revenue from 2022 to 2025.

The businesses that make the list will be invited to an event in October where they will be interviewed and featured by BoiseDev.

“It’s a really great opportunity for them to use it as a marketing initiative to help promote their growth but then also a chance to get to celebrate,” Jackson said.