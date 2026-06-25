Chubbuck to celebrate America's 250th for first and only time - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – Residents of Chubbuck and the Portneuf Valley at-large will soon celebrate a true once-in-a-lifetime event.

On Wednesday, July 1, the city of Chubbuck is hosting a local America 250 event to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The celebration will feature an educational story walk, free food and free activities.

This event, celebrating a monumental milestone for the United States of America, is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

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“This isn’t the first time (we’ll be able to celebrate in this capacity) – it’s the only time,” said Chubbuck Mayor Rodney Burch. “As citizens of the United States of America, we should all be grateful for our freedoms, for the opportunities we have to gather and celebrate events like this in commemoration of those great 250 years.”

The celebration will be held at Chubbuck City Hall, 290 East Linden Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People who arrive at the event will hear live music from a local band, Steelhead Redd, which plays original folk rock and Americana.

All food options will be free and include hot dogs from Modi’s, French fries from Lamb Weston’s fry truck, bottled water distributed by Mayor Burch and council members, and mini pies donated by the local Walmart.

Attendees will also find a storywalk from the Portneuf District Library called America Is, which will teach them about America’s story. Not only that, but there will also be a sidewalk chalk area for kids to illustrate, “what America means to them, what they love about our community (or) something that makes them happy,” said Alexis Thompson, deputy city clerk.

There will also be a face-painting station by Blue Spruce and a pinwheel craft station for kids to take home and plant in their yards.

Inside City Hall, there will be a student art exhibit featuring work by students of Alpine Academy and Connor Academy, coordinated by art teacher Janine Nelson.

Burch said the free event will be a “tremendous” experience, and encouraged everyone in the area to attend.

“We’re excited to welcome not only Chubbuck residents, but all the residents of the Portneuf Valley to come and join us … to celebrate … the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” Burch said.