Pocatello, St. Anthony invite residents to leave a piece of 2026 in community time capsules - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Fifty years from now, in 2076, what will future east Idahoans think when they discover a restaurant menu, a high school football program, a trendy toy or accessory, a grocery receipt, or a handwritten letter tucked inside a time capsule?

That’s the question two very different communities are asking as Pocatello and St. Anthony invite residents to preserve a snapshot of life in 2026 as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Pocatello, home to Idaho State University and a longtime railroad hub, and the farming community of St. Anthony, with its deep pioneer roots in the Upper Snake River Valley, may be very different places. However, both towns are collecting items that tell the story of who they are today, giving future generations a peek into the people, places and moments that defined 2026.

Pocatello looks ahead by preserving the present

The project, organized by the Pocatello America250 Ad Hoc Advisory Committee, is designed to provide a glimpse of everyday life for future generations. Committee Chairman Rick Cheatum said the idea was inspired after he attended the opening of a time capsule in Power County a few years ago.

“The contents kind of captivated me and made me think maybe something like that would be appropriate,” Cheatum said.

Community members are encouraged to submit items with a brief explanation that reflect 2026. Donations will be considered for inclusion in the aluminum time capsule, donated by local company Partner Steel, which will be permanently displayed on the second floor of the Marshall Public Library.

How to participate

Items can be dropped off at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. Seventh Avenue, through 5 p.m. Monday, June 22. Contributors should include their name and phone number, though officials note that not every item will be selected and that unused submissions will be returned.

The public is also invited to a free time capsule celebration at 5 p.m. Friday, July 3, on the east side of the Marshall Public Library, 113 South Garfield Avenue. Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist will deliver remarks at 5:30 p.m., and food trucks, water and cookies will be available.

The event also coincides with Idaho’s statehood anniversary, adding another layer of history to a project designed to connect Pocatello’s present with its future.

RELATED: Church reveals contents of time capsule held below Salt Lake Temple’s Angel Moroni for 128 years

For more information, follow City of Pocatello on Facebook.

St. Anthony honors its pioneer heritage past while preserving the present

Inspired by Pocatello’s America250 project, St. Anthony is inviting residents to help preserve moments of life in their own community through a time capsule that will remain sealed for 50 years.

St. Anthony Mayor Donald Powell said the idea came after he learned about Pocatello’s plans.

“I loved the idea and decided we should do one here in celebration of America250 and also to honor our pioneer heritage,” Powell said.

The project carries special significance in St. Anthony, where Pioneer Day celebrations on July 24 are a longstanding tradition. The city plans to bury the time capsule during a special ceremony at 3 p.m. on July 24 at Clyde Keefer Memorial Park.

Residents are encouraged to contribute photographs, letters, memorabilia and small artifacts that capture everyday life in 2026. A note explaining each item’s significance is also encouraged to help tell St. Anthony’s story for future generations.

The capsule, measuring 34 inches long by 24 inches wide and 12 inches tall, will be sealed until 2076.

Items may be dropped off at St. Anthony City Hall, 420 North Bridge Street, through July 20.

Powell hopes the project will give future residents a glimpse into the community’s values, traditions, and way of life while preserving a piece of history for generations yet to come.

For more information, follow the City of St. Anthony on Facebook.