Chukars continue to slide, lose 7th game in a row - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars continue to stumble out of the gate, losing their seventh game in a row Wednesday.

The Chukars (1-12), who played in the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series last fall, have struggled mightily to start the season. Their pitching woes continued Wednesday night in a 10-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors (6-8) at Melaleuca Field.

Starter Seth Spencer (0-1, 9.22 ERA) gave up nine hits and six runs, all earned, in 4-1/3 innings to take the loss. The Idaho Falls bullpen held tough, giving its offense a chance to come back from what was, at the time of Spencer’s departure from the game, a 6-3 deficit.

Four Chukar relievers combined to go 4-2/3, allowing just five hits and four runs. Blake Barker made his first appearance of the season, going 2 innings while surrendering two hits and one run.

The Chukar offense was stymied after a three-run third, which featured a two-run double from Mark Kirkland and an RBI double from Wesley Mitchell. The Chukars finished the game with just seven hits, two apiece from Mitchel and Justin Trimble. Garret Ostrander drove in a pair.

Idaho Falls will get another crack at Ogden Thursday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Billings Mustangs (11-2)

T2. Glacier Range Riders (11-3)

T2. Long Beach Coast (11-3)

T4. Boise Hawks (9-5)

T4. Modesto Roadsters (9-5)

6. Missoula PaddleHeads (8-6)

T7. Oakland Ballers (6-8)

T7. Ogden Raptors (6-8)

T7. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (6-8)

10. Great Falls Voyagers (4-10)

11. Idaho Falls Chukars (1-12)

12. RedPocket Mobiles (1-13)