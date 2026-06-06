COURTROOM INSIDER | Defiant Brandon Banfield scheduled to life in prison and shows no remorse - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a defiant Brandon Banfield is sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joe Ryan.

Before being sentenced, Banfield insisted he did not commit the crimes and showed no remorse.

You’ll hear from the victims and Nate Eaton will break it all down…plus bring you the latest on the Anthony Karmelo stabbing murder trial in Texas.

You can watch the entire sentencing hearing here: