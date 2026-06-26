COURTROOM INSIDER | Hildabrand verdict & parents of Zion Park murder victim speak out after suspect's suicide - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the jury reaches a verdict in the Zarrius Hildabrand trial. Jurors deliberated for over nine hours before finding him guilty of second-degree murder.

Plus…the parents of Bernadette Vander Meer join Nate Eaton. She’s the 29-year-old woman who reportedly fell to her death in Zion National Park 20 years ago while hiking with her husband, David Vander Meer.

But this week, authorities arrested David and charged him with murder and insurance fraud. Two days later, David reportedly died by suicide.

Bernadette’s parents talk about all of it tonight on “Courtroom Insider.”

Watch in the video player above.