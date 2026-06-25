COURTROOM INSIDER | Murder? Accident? Suicide? Zarrius Hildabrand jury deliberates after closing arguments - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Murder? Accident? Suicide? Zarrius Hildabrand jury deliberates after closing argumentsPublished at
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Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” it all comes down to this: Was Sariah Hildabrand’s death a murder, accident or suicide? That’s the question the Zarrius Hildabrand jury is deciding and after deliberating over four hours, they went home for the evening.
Nate Eaton will break down closing arguments and what we can expect when the jury returns to court Thursday.
Watch in the video player above.