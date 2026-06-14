COURTROOM INSIDER | Murder or suicide? The Zarrius Hildabrand trial begins. - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Saria Hildabrand was born in Idaho and lived in Utah for several years before moving to Alaska. She joined the military, and her husband, Zarrius Hildabrand, was also in the service. The newlyweds moved to Alaska in 2023 to pursue Saria’s dream of being a medic.

Months later, Saria vanished. She was found dead in a storm drain, with a gunshot wound to her head. Zarrius has now been charged with her murder, but he says Saria shot herself.

RELATED | Alaska trial begins for man accused of killing 21-year-old Utah wife

The trial began on Thursday in Alaska, and Nate Eaton is bringing you up to date with opening statements and some of the first witnesses, including Saria’s mother.

Watch in the video player above.