Crews respond to fire along I-15 in Fort Hall - East Idaho News

Crews respond to fire along I-15 in Fort HallPublished at | Updated at
The following is a news release from The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a fire along Interstate 15 between mile posts 81 and 82 in the northbound lane at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to Incident Commander Lawrence Wadsworth, the fire began after a camp trailer experienced a tire blowout. Sparks generated from the trailer’s rim ignited the fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire measuring approximately 200 feet by 50 feet, just under an acre in size that was spreading north and south. Flame lengths were estimated at about one foot and the fire was moving slowly. Wind was not a factor in the fire’s spread.
The camp trailer was not damaged by the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fire & EMS responded with two command rigs, two brush engines and one water tender. No other departments responded to the incident.
Fire crews fully controlled and extinguished the fire at 12:19 p.m.
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