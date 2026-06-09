Family speaks out after McDonald’s worker hospitalized when coworker allegedly threw hot liquid - East Idaho News

YUBA CITY, California (KCRA) — A McDonald’s employee in Yuba City is recovering in the UC Davis ICU burn unit after police say a coworker threw hot liquid on him Saturday night.

Jacob Smith, 20, suffered burns on the side of his face, neck, right arm, and back, according to investigators. His mother, Amber Smith, said her son was preparing to end his shift when the assault occurred.

“He was in the office getting ready to count the money when he saw out of the corner of his eye something, and he just turned, and the oil was just thrown on him,” Amber Smith said.

Nearly a week after the alleged assault, Jacob remains hospitalized, undergoing specialized treatment for his injuries. His family believes the liquid thrown on him was hot oil.

“The pain he’s experiencing is so excruciating that they can’t give him a level of pain medicine outside of the ICU,” Amber Smith said.

She added that medical staff are working to reduce the size of the burns on Jacob’s back and neck to minimize the need for skin grafts, though she fears it could potentially become more painful.

The Yuba City Police Department identified the suspected assailant as Jalani Bluett. Authorities say Bluett left the McDonald’s after the incident and was later arrested by Sutter County deputies. But what led up to the alleged assault remains unclear.

He faces multiple felony charges, and according to police, he was being held at the Sutter County jail without bail as of Friday.

Amber Smith expressed her hope for accountability in the case.

“I want justice to be served. I want him to serve the time he needs to serve for what he’s done to my son. I mean, I don’t wish bad things towards him. I just want him to understand that what he did—really understand what he did—and the pain that he caused to my son is excruciating,” she said.

Jacob is expected to undergo surgery next week, but his family doesn’t know how long his recovery will take, so they’re taking it day by day and staying by his side. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover expenses as he remains hospitalized.

KCRA 3 reached out to McDonald’s for a statement, and we haven’t heard back.