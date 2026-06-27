Free Family Fun Fest happening Saturday at Smith Group in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An event for the whole family featuring free food, bounce houses, side-by-side rides, face painting, go-karts, balloon tying, a mud bog and a professional juggler is coming to Smith Chevrolet and Honda on Saturday, June 27.

Bridger Smith, marketing director for the Smith Group, said they’ve been putting Family Fun Fest events annually for about 10 years.

“We love being a part of the community and have been grateful to the community and this is our way of giving back,” Smith said.

Among the events and activities, Smith said the mud bog is particularly exciting. People can show up with their trucks and rip through 120 feet of mud, which makes for quite the rugged ride. At the end, the Smith Group will be handing out trophies.

This will also be the first year that the Family Fun Fest will have go-karts.

The Smith Group’s Family Fun Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dealerships are located in a plaza at 3477 South Pioneer Road, Idaho Falls.

Burgers are grilled at the Smith Group’s annual Family Fun Fest. | Courtesy of the Smith Group

A side-by-side is driven at the Family Fun Fest. | Courtesy of the Smith Group

A bounce house is seen at the Family Fun Fest. | Courtesy of the Smith Group

People gather at the Smith Group’s annual Family Fun Fest. | Courtesy of the Smith Group