Officer response following reported robbery in Idaho Falls was likely a misunderstanding, police say - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple officers responded to a robbery call Wednesday afternoon that was likely a misunderstanding.

The situation unfolded around 1:15 p.m. on 17th Street near Jennie Lee Drive in front of Starbucks.

A business contacted police, saying an upset customer might have committed a robbery, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. The customer was dressed in black pants, a black T-shirt, a black hat and had a black face covering on.

A man was apprehended for questioning following a report of a robbery Wednesday afternoon. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

As officers responded, a witness tells EastIdahoNews.com the man entered Starbucks, wandered around briefly, threw something in a trash can and walked back out.

Police spotted the man in black walking along 17th Street and apprehended him at gunpoint. Officers put him in handcuffs, searched his backpack and questioned him. They also searched the Starbucks garbage can.

Idaho Falls Police on the scene following a reported robbery Wednesday afternoon. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Clements says the man was cooperative with investigators, and the situation was likely a misunderstanding. Most of the officers cleared the scene by 2 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if charges are filed.