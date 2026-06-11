Highland, Madison, Rigby each with players named to All-State teams - East Idaho News

Highland, Madison, Rigby each with players named to All-State teamsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams, Rigby Trojans and Thunder Ridge Titans were all eliminated during the regional round of the state tournament, meaning eastern Idaho did not earn a state trophy in 2026.
While local teams did not reach their ultimate team goals this season, four players representing three local teams have earned All-State selections for their individual achievements.
The All-State selections are voted on by the coaches in each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Here are the 6A All-State selections:
Player of the Year
Nathan Keith, Owyhee, senior, C/P
Coach of the Year
Matt Rasmussen, Owyhee
First-Team
Cooper Schneidt, Mountain View, sophomore, SS
Brody Newberry, Boise, junior, SS/P
Bam Fenter, Coeur d’Alene, senior, 3B/P
Christian Zannitto, Owynee, junior, P
Christian Waitley, Canyon Ridge, senior, 1B/3B
Ryan Yesford, Mountain View, junior, 3B/P
Jack Hallenbeck, Owyhee, junior, SS/2B
Gavin Helms, Coeur d’Alene, senior, 1B/RF
Preston Christianson, Capital, junior, SS/P
Stephen Egan, Eagle, senior, P/3B
Matt Romero, Centennial, junior, P/RF
Second-Team
Cooper Colonel, Highland, senior, 2B/3B
Aiden Henzler, Rocky Mountain, senior, 1B/LF
Drew Holman, Middleton, senior, C/3B
Cannon Eddie, Highland, senior, C/P
Dallin Snooks, Eagle, senior, P/LF
Javin Ellett, Rocky Mountain, senior, 3B/P
Bently Brower, Rigby, senior, CF
Max Sperry, Kuna, senior, CF
Treagen Orr, Madison, junior, 3B/1B
Andre Weathers, Rocky Mountain, sophomore, P/DH
Cooper Myers, Capital, senior, 2B/SS