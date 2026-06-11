Highland, Madison, Rigby each with players named to All-State teams - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams, Rigby Trojans and Thunder Ridge Titans were all eliminated during the regional round of the state tournament, meaning eastern Idaho did not earn a state trophy in 2026.

While local teams did not reach their ultimate team goals this season, four players representing three local teams have earned All-State selections for their individual achievements.

The All-State selections are voted on by the coaches in each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 6A All-State selections:

Player of the Year

Nathan Keith, Owyhee, senior, C/P

Coach of the Year

Matt Rasmussen, Owyhee

First-Team

Cooper Schneidt, Mountain View, sophomore, SS

Brody Newberry, Boise, junior, SS/P

Bam Fenter, Coeur d’Alene, senior, 3B/P

Christian Zannitto, Owynee, junior, P

Christian Waitley, Canyon Ridge, senior, 1B/3B

Ryan Yesford, Mountain View, junior, 3B/P

Jack Hallenbeck, Owyhee, junior, SS/2B

Gavin Helms, Coeur d’Alene, senior, 1B/RF

Preston Christianson, Capital, junior, SS/P

Stephen Egan, Eagle, senior, P/3B

Matt Romero, Centennial, junior, P/RF

Second-Team

Cooper Colonel, Highland, senior, 2B/3B

Aiden Henzler, Rocky Mountain, senior, 1B/LF

Drew Holman, Middleton, senior, C/3B

Cannon Eddie, Highland, senior, C/P

Dallin Snooks, Eagle, senior, P/LF

Javin Ellett, Rocky Mountain, senior, 3B/P

Bently Brower, Rigby, senior, CF

Max Sperry, Kuna, senior, CF

Treagen Orr, Madison, junior, 3B/1B

Andre Weathers, Rocky Mountain, sophomore, P/DH

Cooper Myers, Capital, senior, 2B/SS