I spent the day at Custom Creatures Pet Club, and here's what I learned - East Idaho News

I spent the day at Custom Creatures Pet Club, and here’s what I learnedPublished at
REXBURG — EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m workin it at Custom Creatures Pet Club, an exotic pet store at 28 College Avenue in Rexburg.
I learned about some of the snakes, frogs, chinchillas and other animals the business offers. Manager Teagan Moore and employee Spencer Buntce showed me what it takes to maintain and take care of some of the animals.
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Custom Creatures Pet Club has been around since 2025, and has become the “unofficial Rexburg Zoo,” Moore jokes. If you are looking for a new pet, need something for your pet, or just want to check out some exotic animals, Custom Creatures Pet Club is your stop. Take a look in the video above.
Watch other Workin’ It videos here.
This story is sponsored by Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division, which is responsible for the non-credit programs at College of Eastern Idaho. WTCE is home to one of Idaho's six Workforce Training Centers operated in cooperation with Idaho Career Technical Education. Our programs unite people who want to expand their creative talents and gain new skills and experiences. From enhancing career aspirations to upskilling, there is a class, certificate or program just for you! WTCE has a combination of short- and long-term courses spanning topics such as cybersecurity, art, welding and many others. Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division is a service to the entire community.