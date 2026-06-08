 I spent the day at Custom Creatures Pet Club, and here's what I learned - East Idaho News

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Workin' It

I spent the day at Custom Creatures Pet Club, and here’s what I learned

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Jordan Wood

Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

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Jordan Wood holding a snake at Custom Creatures Pet Club in Rexburg. Take a look in the video above. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m workin it at Custom Creatures Pet Club, an exotic pet store at 28 College Avenue in Rexburg.

I learned about some of the snakes, frogs, chinchillas and other animals the business offers. Manager Teagan Moore and employee Spencer Buntce showed me what it takes to maintain and take care of some of the animals.

RELATED | Rexburg couple are the owners of a new exotic pet store

Custom Creatures Pet Club has been around since 2025, and has become the “unofficial Rexburg Zoo,” Moore jokes. If you are looking for a new pet, need something for your pet, or just want to check out some exotic animals, Custom Creatures Pet Club is your stop. Take a look in the video above.

Watch other Workin’ It videos here.

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