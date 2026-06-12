Idaho State Athletics announces 2026 Hall of Fame class - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Athletics Department is proud to recognize the 2026 Sports Hall of Fame class, a distinguished group of former student-athletes and supporters whose legacies have left an indelible mark on the Bengal community. This year’s inductees are: Hailey Breakwell, Mike Castrilli, Chelsea Pickering Hooker, Brian Janssen, Tressa Lyman Page, and Phil and Bekki Meador, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The official induction ceremony will take place on ISU’s Pocatello campus on Saturday, October 24, preceding the Bengal football team’s Big Sky Conference clash with Portland State at the ICCU Dome.

“This year’s Hall of Fame class represents an incredible combination of competitive excellence, leadership, service, and dedication to Idaho State University,” said Director of Athletics, Pauline Thiros. “Each of these inductees has made a lasting impact on Bengal Athletics and helped shape the proud tradition of success that continues to define our department. We are excited to celebrate their accomplishments and welcome them into the ISU Sports Hall of Fame.”

Hailey Breakwell

Breakwell established herself as one of the most accomplished softball players in Idaho State history during her career from 2012-15. A two-time First Team All-Conference selection and the 2014 Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, she finished among ISU’s all-time leaders in games played, hits, doubles, RBIs, and double plays turned while setting the school’s single-season assists record in 2015. Breakwell started every game of her collegiate career and excelled on both sides of the field, highlighted by a .367 batting average and NFCA All-Region honors in 2014. She concluded her Bengal career with 210 hits, 144 RBIs, 125 runs scored, and 21 home runs, cementing her legacy as one of the premier infielders in program history.

Mike Castrilli

Castrilli was one of the most dominant men’s tennis players in Idaho State and Big Sky Conference history during his career from 1992-94. He earned Big Sky Conference MVP honors three consecutive seasons, becoming just one of three players in conference history to accomplish the feat, while also earning four First Team All-Big Sky selections. Competing exclusively at the No. 1 singles and doubles positions, Castrilli compiled a 59-34 singles record and a 38-21 doubles mark during his Bengal career. Alongside teammate Omer Rashid, he won back-to-back Big Sky doubles championships in 1992 and 1993 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament doubles competition in 1993.

Chelsea Pickering Hooke

Pickering Hooker was a standout leader and scorer for the Idaho State women’s basketball program from 2007-12. A two-time First Team All-Big Sky selection, she helped lead the Bengals to the 2012 Big Sky Conference Championship and the program’s third NCAA Tournament appearance while earning Big Sky Tournament MVP honors. Pickering Hooker finished her career with 1,200 points, becoming the 14th player in school history to join the 1,000-point club. She also ranks among the program’s all-time leaders in three-point field goals, steals, and free throw percentage.

Brian Janssen

Janssen devoted more than two decades to building Idaho State’s cross country and track and field programs into perennial Big Sky Conference contenders. During his 21 years as the Bengals’ cross country and assistant track coach, he earned Big Sky Conference Cross Country Coach of the Year honors in 2004 and coached seven NCAA Division I All-Americans, more than 60 conference champions, and over 240 All-Big Sky honorees. Janssen also mentored athletes to numerous national rankings and NCAA Championship appearances, including coaching Paul Hoffman to the NCAA Cross Country Championships in 2005. In addition to his coaching success, Janssen helped found Idaho’s First Security Games and captured two National Master’s running titles during his career.

Tressa Lyman Page

Lyman Page established herself as one of the greatest volleyball players in Idaho State history during her career from 2011-15. The 2014 Big Sky MVP and a three-time First Team All-Big Sky selection, she finished her career ranked among the program’s all-time leaders in kills, kills per set, attack attempts, aces, and digs. Lyman Page also ranks among the top players in Big Sky Conference history in both kills and attack attempts. She helped lead the Bengals to the 2013 Big Sky Tournament Championship and the 2014 regular season title while earning 2015 CoSIDA Academic All-American honors.

Phil and Bekki Meador

The Meadors have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to Idaho State University and Bengal Athletics for nearly five decades through their leadership, philanthropy, and unwavering support of student-athletes. Since arriving in Pocatello in 1977, they have played an active role in Bengal Athletics as volunteers, advocates, and longtime members of numerous athletic support organizations. Their generosity has helped shape the future of ISU Athletics through scholarship endowments, facility enhancements, fundraising initiatives, and decades of service to the department and university community. Their lasting impact on Bengal Athletics has strengthened opportunities for generations of student-athletes and helped foster a culture of pride and support throughout Southeast Idaho.