Large car fire spreads to nearby grass in Rigby, officials ask drivers to use caution - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Officials are working to contain a large car fire near Rigby after it spread, lighting the nearby grass on fire.

According to Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick, troopers and firefighters are currently working to contain a large car fire that has spread to the grass on westbound U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 325.

It is not clear if anyone was injured or how the car ended up on fire on the side of the road.

Weadick asks that drivers slow down, move over, and drive through with caution.

EastIdahoNews.com will update when we learn more.