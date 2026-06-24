Les Schwab is giving away 2 rides on the East Idaho News Chopper and an emergency road kit - East Idaho News

Les Schwab is giving away 2 rides on the East Idaho News Chopper and an emergency road kitPublished at
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We’re partnering with Les Schwab Tire Centers for 4th of July rides on the East Idaho News Chopper – and we’re giving away a pair of tickets for a FREE ride plus an emergency road kit!
To enter to win, follow the instructions in this video:
We’ll pick a winner at random on Friday and you’ll be flyin’ high with us on the 4th of July!
More information on the rides can be found here.