Locket containing possible photo of Joseph Smith donated to Church of Jesus Christ - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has accepted the donation of a locket containing a daguerreotype reportedly coming from the 1840s, which some believe an image of the prophet Joseph Smith.

The locket was discovered in 2020, and after many speculations experts cannot draw a conclusion about who is pictured in the daguerreotype.

A daguerreotype is described as a “mirror with a memory.” It is the earliest form of photography, announced to the public in the late 1830s. A daguerreotype is created using a direct-positive process, meaning no negative is made. The process captures the image seen inside a camera obscura and preserves it as an object on a polished silver-coated copper plate.

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The Church of Jesus Christ shared in a statement that this donation is an addition to the extensive collection of multiple artifacts from that time period. Despite not being able to confirm the photograph is Joseph Smith, the church invites all “to study and prayerfully ponder the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the extraordinary life and ministry of the Prophet Joseph Smith.”

A locket containing a daguerreotype reported to be from the 1840s. Some believe it may be an image of Joseph Smith. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church statement on the acquisition of 1840s-era locket

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has accepted, by donation, a locket containing a daguerreotype reported to be from the 1840s. Some believe it may be an image of Joseph Smith. As we have acknowledged, since the discovery of the locket in 2020, we cannot draw a conclusion about who is pictured in the daguerreotype.

“This donation adds to an extensive collection of artifacts from that time period that invite people to study and prayerfully ponder the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the extraordinary life and ministry of the Prophet Joseph Smith.

“For more information, we invite people to learn more at the Church History Catalog.”

A locket containing a daguerreotype reported to be from the 1840s. Some believe it may be an image of Joseph Smith. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A locket containing a daguerreotype reported to be from the 1840s. Some believe it may be an image of Joseph Smith. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A locket containing a daguerreotype reported to be from the 1840s. Some believe it may be an image of Joseph Smith. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints