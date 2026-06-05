Man charged with murder in stabbing of 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor, who was his mother's boyfriend - East Idaho News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was charged with murder Friday in the stabbing of “Jumanji” and “Top Gun: Maverick” actor James Handy, who was his mother’s boyfriend.

Michael Gledhill, 44, was charged after police say officers found the 81-year-old Handy stabbed in the chest and unconscious outside his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Handy was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Gledhill was expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Authorities say Gledhill was arrested after telling police he was the person they were looking for. Police had responded to the home after a 911 caller stated: “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” according to the department.

Handy was a character actor in films and on TV for decades, including appearances in a variety of television crime procedurals.

Bail was set at $2 million for Gledhill, who lives at home with his mother, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney. Jail records did not show an attorney for him and messages left with the county public defender’s office were not immediately returned.

Born in New York, Handy appeared in films and TV shows for decades.

He was known for his role as an exterminator in the 1995 film “Jumanji” and more recently as the bartender Jimmy in the 2022 film “Top Gun: Maverick,” according to IMDB. He’s also appeared in some of the top TV crime dramas, including “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Closer” and “Cold Case.”

“I could not have asked for a more talented, humble or gracious client and friend than James Handy,” Pam Ellis-Evenas, from the Ellis Talent Group, said in an email to The Associated Press.