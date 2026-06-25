Man rescued from toilet holding tank after dropping sunglasses - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Fresno County, California, Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:15 pm on Saturday, June 20th, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone inside a restroom at Camp Edison in Shaver Lake was in need of help. A man was trapped inside the holding tank of a vault toilet. This is a facility with no plumbing, so it essentially operates like a porta-potty.

Sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire firefighters responded to help. A translator was brought in due to the man only speaking Spanish. It was determined the man dropped his sunglasses inside the toilet, into the chemical solution. In an attempt to retrieve them, the man fell several feet into the hole and began yelling for help.

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After spending close to 15 minutes in the tank, deputies and firefighters were able to pull the man out to safety. Due to his exposure to urine, fecal matter and chemicals, he was put through a decontamination process. He was then able to walk away, otherwise unharmed.

As for safety tips, never try and reach inside a tank of a vault toilet. If you drop something inside, consider it a loss. Always secure or remove valuables (phone, wallet, jewelry, etc.) before getting close to the hole of one of these toilets.

Due to the deep enclosure, it can be nearly impossible for someone to rescue themselves if they fall in. That, coupled with exposure to chemicals, can ultimately turn fatal.

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