Missing woman found in Ammon - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies located Jordin Achord in the Ammon area after receiving a tip from the community on Tuesday morning. She is safe and no longer missing. The sheriff’s office thanks the public for help in finding her.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old woman who has not been heard from in weeks.

Jordin Elain Achord was reported missing by her family on Sunday after they said they had not heard from her since June 12, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Friends last had contact with Achord in Idaho Falls on June 20, and investigators say she has not been reachable by phone since then. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Achord is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators believe she may be traveling in a black 2010 Ford Escape bearing Idaho license plate 8BVC69U.

Anyone with information about Achord’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at IFcrime.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.