More accolades for Malad and Salmon after runs to the 3A state championship tournament - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Malad finished second and Salmon placed fourth in the 3A state championship tournament, and both teams were well-represented on the All-State teams.

The Dragons’ Carter Carey, Kurt Ward and Easton Green were selected to the first team, as was Salmon’s Cody Cox and Clayton Allen.

Carey, Malad’s catcher, hit .439 with 35 RBIs, and Ward hit .365 and finished 4-1 with a 2.07 ERA. Green had a 1.62 ERA and also hit .414 with 44 runs scored.

Led by Cox and Allen, and others, Salmon made its first trip to the state tournament.

Cox finished 8-2 with a 2.45 ERA and hit .494 with 40 RBIs and 34 stolen bases. Allen hit .529 with 30 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.

Firth outfielder Grant Vasquez was also named to the first team after hitting .426 and scoring 53 runs.

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

3A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cooper Brooks, Melba, jr., P/3B

COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Tondevold, Orofino

FIRST TEAM

Cody Cox, Salmon, sr., P/SS

Nicholas Bonner, Orofino, sr., CF

Jaeger Tondevold, Orofino, sr., SS

Pete Dice, Nampa Christian, sr., C/P

Clayton Allen, Salmon, sr., 2B/CF

Carter Carey, Malad, sr., C

Kurt Ward, Malad, sr., P/DH

Quinton Naranjo Orofino, sr., 3B/P

Easton Green Malad, jr., LF/P

Colter Bodily Melba, sr., P/2B

Grant Vasquez Firth, jr., CF

SECOND TEAM

Deegan Prince, Sr., SS/P, Wendell

Thomas Baumer, Sr., LF/P, Salmon,

Hunter Gamble, Sr., RF/C, Orofino

Krew Prince, Fr., C, Wendell

Blake Barlow, Jr.2B/P, Orofino

Dawsyn Peterson Jr.SS/P, Malad

Brycen Andersen, Jr., 3B/P, Firth

Cade Miller, Sr. S/P, Declo

Zayden Rogers, So., DH, Wendell

Trayven Sickels Sr., P/1B, Grangeville