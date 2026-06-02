Nampa man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on obscenity charges - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the United States Dept. of Justice for the District of Idaho.

BOISE – U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced that Josiah Paul Yeasley, 37, of Nampa, was sentenced to a combined seven-year sentence in federal prison for two counts of importation of obscene matters.

According to court records, in May of 2023, Yeasley was serving a term of supervised release for his prior access with intent to view child pornography conviction. In connection with that sentence, Yeasley had monitoring software installed on his cell phone. After receiving an alert from the software, a probation officer discovered Yeasley had computer-generated images that depicted the sexual abuse of minors on his cell phone.

During a consensual interview with law enforcement, Yeasley admitted to searching for and acquiring obscene images depicting the sexual abuse of children. He admitted to visiting various websites that featured girls, teens, and kids.

Chief U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also ordered Yeasley to a lifetime term of supervised release on his prior case. Yeasley pleaded guilty to the charge on January 29, 2026.

U.S. Attorney Davis made the announcement and commended the work of Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney David G. Robins prosecuted the case.