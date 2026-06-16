Nearly 12 lbs. of meth seized during traffic stop near Twin Falls - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — Three people were arrested and Idaho State Police troopers seized more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Twin Falls County last week.

Troopers stopped a Ford F-150 traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 93 south of Twin Falls around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for an equipment violation.

During the stop, one of the occupants admitted to possessing contraband inside the vehicle, according to a news release. Troopers searched the pickup and found approximately 11.6 pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and prescription medication.

The three occupants were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. One of the suspects was also charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Their names were not released.

Authorities estimate the methamphetamine had a street value of about $90,000.

“Our DHE team patrols throughout Idaho to identify and disrupt the trafficking of illegal drugs on our highways and in our communities,” ISP Sgt. Curt Sproat said in a statement. “By proactively targeting criminal activity and working alongside our local law enforcement partners, we help stop the transportation of dangerous drugs and hold traffickers accountable.”

The Domestic Highway Enforcement team is part of Gov. Brad Little’s Esto Perpetua initiative and consists of 14 troopers, including seven canine handlers stationed throughout Idaho.