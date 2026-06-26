New restaurant, the Lunch Bowl, bringing fresh salad, pasta and rice bowls to Chubbuck - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — Opening on July 7, a new restaurant called the Lunch Bowl promises to bring salad, pasta, and rice bowls to the local area, with a focus on fresh, whole, locally sourced and organic ingredients.

Keri Kimbrough, who owns the eatery with her brother Sean Kimbrough, told EastIdahoNews.com that the idea for the restaurant came as they were looking for something fresh.

“We wanted to have a place in Pocatello where we can get fresh food,” Keri said. “We’re just looking for something that doesn’t really exist.”

“In Chubbuck specifically, there’s not a ton of places to eat fresh food,” she continued. “You can go get a hamburger, those types of things, but something that is more whole food-based is hard to find around here.”

The building where the Lunch Bowl will be located is already home to the Kimbroughs’ business, Double Shot Coffee Drive-Thru. It used to be the site of Tastee Treet, a staple of the local community. After Tastee Treet closed, the site worked well as a second Double Shot Coffee Drive-Thru in the area, and for some time, Keri and Sean have wanted to open a restaurant next door.

Keri said they will serve several lunch bowls. They’ll have a chimichurri rice bowl, which has proven quite popular. They’ll have a salmon rice bowl with vegetables and edamame. They’ll have a BLT pasta bowl and a Greek pasta bowl. They’ll also have a house salad bowl and a steak-and-blue-cheese salad bowl.

The chimichurri rice bowl at the Lunch Bowl. | Courtesy of Keri Kimbrough

The house salad bowl at the Lunch Bowl. | Courtesy of Keri Kimbrough

Some of their bowls are vegetarian, but many have meat. Many are also gluten-free. The prices will range from $12 to $16.

For drinks, they’ll serve sparkling water, banana water, watermelon water, coconut water, apple juice, as well as Double Shot’s iced tea and cold brew.

The menu will also have some kids’ items and some desserts.

“We feel really good about the quality of food,” Keri said. “We feel great after we eat the food, and the concept is just very simple. It’s easy to prepare. It’s easy to serve. It’s easy to eat.”

The Lunch Bowl will be located at 5231 Yellowstone Avenue, Chubbuck. It will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on July 7.