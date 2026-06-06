One bite and you’ll see why Ole’s Diner has been an Idaho favorite for 15 years - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — Over the last 15 years, Ole’s Diner at 18 North Austin Avenue in Sugar City has been a destination restaurant for people all over the world.

The mom-and-pop eatery serves a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, fries, tater tots and shakes. All the meat and potatoes are locally sourced. EastIdahoNews.com stopped by and sampled some of the menu, which you can watch in the video above.

The triple bypass is a 3-patty burger that includes three fried eggs, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. It’s the signature item in the bypass challenge, which consists of the burger, an order of fries or tater tots and a shake. Anyone who can eat all of that in under 20 minutes gets their meal for free.

Owner Bryan Harris tells EastIdahoNews.com a kid currently holds the record for completing the challenge in about 6 minutes.

The fish and chips with tartar sauce is an excellent choice as well.

Fish and chips at Ole’s Diner. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Ole’s Diner makes its own French fry or tater tot dipping sauce. Ole’s sauce is another signature item that keeps customers coming back.

The huckleberry milkshake is a popular meal-topper. The diner’s selection of shakes are made with homemade ice cream.

Ole’s Diner recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. Harris’s father, Harold, opened the restaurant in 2011.

Bryan and his manager, Michelle Egbert, say the diner attracts customers on their way to Yellowstone National Park every summer. Michelle says a man from Europe recently ate there. Harris says customers from Jackson Hole eat at the restaurant on a regular basis.

Ole’s Diner is decked out with historic photos from Sugar City’s past. The history and nostalgia is another aspect of the restaurant that lures people in.

“We really appreciate all of you and love seeing all your friendly faces coming in. Thank You!” Egbert posted on Facebook after the 15-year anniversary celebration.

Ole’s Diner is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.