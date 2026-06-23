Parents Night Out Co. is ready to give parents the night off - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Parents Night Out Co., a business that will babysit your kids while you hit the town, reports that they recently obtained all necessary licensing from the state and are ready to give local parents the night off.

“It’s a great way for the parents to get a few minutes or a few hours to go out on a date or do some shopping or whatever they need to do without having to worry about their kids being in a safe spot,” Nicole Marks, an owner of Parents Night Out, told EastIdahoNews.com.

EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on Parents Night Out Co. starting up in late 2025. Marks said that since then, they’ve obtained all necessary permits from the state, receive regular inspections, and have a staff with enhanced background checks and CPR certifications.

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Now they can have up to 12 kids at a time for drop-in daycare services every Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight. The cost is $5 per hour per child, plus $3 per hour for each additional child in the same household. Special events outside these hours may also be arranged by appointment.

Marks said they’ve had some kids who have never been away from their parents, so to make them feel more comfortable, they can call their parents while they’re away just to check in.

Also, coming up in August, Parents Night Out Co. will host a back-to-school bash with a “crazy neon light party,” where they rent a facility so more people can join in the fun.

To get in touch with Parents Night Out Co., they can be contacted through their Facebook page or by calling 208-810-1340.

Marks said she recommends that anyone interested in dropping off their kids on a Friday or Saturday call ahead just to make sure they have room for them, as they’ve been getting busier. The business is located at 2649 Newman Drive, Idaho Falls.