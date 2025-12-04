Local trio want you to have a 'Parents Night Out,' and they'll watch your kids - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

Trio launching new drop-in daycare service in Idaho Falls

Mely Rodriguez, left, Nicole Marks and Patrick Marks are the owners of Parents Night Out Co. in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – The owners of a new business want to babysit your kids while you have a night out with your significant other.

Parents Night Out Co. opens this Friday and provides drop-in childcare for parents wanting a date night on Friday and Saturday. The same service is available for weddings, corporate events or other occasions.

Owners Patrick and Nicole Marks run it out of their home at 2649 Newman Drive in Idaho Falls. They, along with their business partner, Mely Rodriguez, are hosting an open house and grand opening on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, and raffle prizes will be available.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, the Marks say there’s a lot of interest in this service throughout the community, and they’re excited to serve families.

“We’ve been working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to get background checks and CPR, first aid and (AED) certified,” Nicole says.

“We don’t have an official state license, as of right now,” Patrick adds, explaining that they’re currently exempt from it because there isn’t a category that fits the type of service they offer.

The Marks say they’ve been approved to move forward while the department figures out the licensing situation.

“We have everything we need to (become licensed) once we figure out what category we fall under,” says Patrick.

The Marks are the parents of four kids 8 and under. For them, finding a babysitter is always a challenge. If they find one, they say it’s always expensive.

Nicole and Patrick Marks with their four kids. | Courtesy photo

Nicole and Rodriguez, who is also a mom, used to work together. It was Rodriguez who first pitched her the idea of a daycare service for weddings and events.

Rodriguez and the Marks joined forces, and Parents Night Out was born.

“We want it to be homey. We want kids to come and feel safe and have fun,” says Nicole.

Recent photo of Rodriguez with her 4-year-old child | Courtesy photo

Parents Night Out is a side hustle for the trio.

Nicole has a day job as a forklift and machine operator at the Idaho National Lab. Patrick drives a cement mixer for Central Valley Concrete Cutting & Coring, and Rodriguez works at Kenworth Sales.

They’re excited to begin operation and want to see the business grow. Eventually, they’d like to have their own building from which to operate the daycare service.

They’re inviting the community to come and meet them at the open house on Saturday.

“One of the reasons we’re having the open house is so people can see the house and meet us, ask questions and have an open dialogue,” Rodriguez says.

Drop-in daycare services are available every Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight. The cost is $5 an hour per child and another $3 an hour for every additional child in the same household. Event and wedding childcare can be arranged by appointment.

To learn more, visit the website or Facebook page. You can also call (208) 810-1340.

