Idaho Falls man launches hair-loss solution service inside barbershop - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man is helping people regain confidence through a hair-loss solution that is now offered at one of the city’s longest-running barbershops.

With the slogan “The New You Awaits Inside,” artist Justin Rees has launched his new business, Enhance S.M.P., at Oley’s Barbershop at 366 North Holmes Avenue, offering scalp micropigmentation (SMP), a non-surgical cosmetic technique that creates the appearance of fuller hair and natural hair follicles.

SMP uses ultra-fine micro-needles to place small pigment dots into the scalp, giving the appearance of fuller density, a sharper hairline or a clean, buzz-cut style. Rather than adding real hair, it simulates the look of freshly shaved stubble and can be customized in color, density and hairline shape for a subtle, realistic look.

Rees turned to SMP after losing his job of eight years as a mental health peer support specialist in Idaho Falls due to the state’s recent budget cuts. He said the transition into the field has been positive and that he is grateful to have secured space at Oley’s to perform the procedure.

SMP, Rees said, is a permanent option for people with thinning hair, pattern baldness or alopecia. It can also help women with thinning hair who want the appearance of a fuller scalp without surgery or extensions. Because SMP requires no medications, donor hair or downtime, many clients choose it for its immediate results and low maintenance.

“This is a great solution for men who are experiencing baldness and for women whose hair may be thinning in places after menopause or from other conditions,” Rees said. “It’s great for cancer patients, to fill in thinning hair spots or for covering up scars.”

Rees first regained his own confidence through the procedure two years ago and decided to pursue formal training. He became certified under artist Huber Najera of Rejuvenate Scalp Micropigmentation in Salt Lake City, the same practitioner who performed his treatment.

“Baldness takes away from facial features,” he said. “This procedure gave me back my facial features and my confidence. I don’t have to wear a hat everywhere anymore.”

While SMP is a type of tattooing, the pigment doesn’t penetrate as deeply as a traditional tattoo and isn’t done in tattoo parlors.

Rees also emphasizes his use of color therapy — a method of custom-blending pigments to match each client’s natural hair color, skin tone and undertones. Because SMP fades slightly as it heals, color therapy helps prevent unwanted shades like blue, green or ashy tones and ensures the final look blends with the hair and skin.

Rees hopes his new venture will eventually provide him financial stability and independence.

“Coming into this right now has been so amazing,” he said. “No one will ever be able to terminate my career again, and I can provide for my wife and future family.”

Though SMP typically costs between $3,500 and $5,000, Rees is offering a holiday special of $1,500 for the full treatment. Plus, he is willing to work with clients on payment options.

The procedure generally takes eight to 10 hours, completed over multiple two-hour sessions.

For those who prefer more privacy, he also offers mobile appointments and can perform the procedure in clients’ homes.

Rees invites anyone interested in the service to reach out to Enhance S.M.P. for a free consultation through Oley’s Barbershop on Facebook or by calling (208) 589-7956.