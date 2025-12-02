From ‘Greatest Showman’ to Forrest Frank: Ammon Target store director drops new Black Friday anthem - East Idaho News

AMMON — The Target manager known for his musical parodies on Black Friday was back again with another song for his team this year.

Eric Schreibeis has been the store director of the Ammon Target for the past 15 years. He’s taken songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Hamilton,” and other popular productions, rewritten the words and performed his musical renditions in front of his employees before doors open on the busiest shopping day of each year.

“I always try to think of ways that I can show appreciation for my team. They bust their butts every year during one of the most hectic times of the year to try and help get everyone what they need,” Schreibeis tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Schreibeis originally thought this year’s production might be based on KPop Demon Hunters, “but I just couldn’t bring myself to do that once I got into it,” he explains. He switched courses and decided on the hit “Your Way’s Better” by Forrest Frank.

“I’ve always loved his song and my faith is definitely a big part of me,” Schreibeis says. “I started working on it a few months ago and the words came together over the course of about a week.”

Target opened its doors at 6 a.m. on the day after Thanksgiving. Around 5:45 a.m., 60-70 team members joined at the front of the store and Schreibeis began singing the words to “This Team’s Better.”

I need a friend to call my own

I need a store to call my own

Oh I need you now more than ever

Will you put my store back together

I searched the world till my heart hurts

Just to find out this team’s better

Toward the end of the song, assistant managers joined Schreibeis and began dancing with him.

“This is the first year they’ve agreed to jump in and do it willingly and hesitantly,” he says with a laugh. “I think that’s what the team really liked and seeing their ETLs (executive team leaders) participating made a huge difference.”

At the end of the performance, Schreibeis opened the doors and shoppers, who had been camped out since 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, worked their way into the store.

Schreibeis says he looks forward to his annual musical performance and is already thinking about next year’s song.

“I really appreciate the support from my store team and our community. That’s why I go to work every day and try to do fun things – to show appreciation for the work our team does to support the community,” Schreibeis says.

Watch Schreibeis’ version of “This Team’s Better” here: