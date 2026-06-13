Pocatello Animal Services hosts Saturday adoption event at Massacre Rocks State Park - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

AMERICAN FALLS — The Pocatello Animal Services is excited to partner with Massacre Rocks State Park, 3592 Park Ln., American Falls, for a special dog adoption event Saturday, June 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

Community members are invited to visit the park and meet a variety of adoptable dogs looking for their forever homes. Shelter staff and volunteers will be available throughout the event to answer questions, introduce visitors to available dogs, and assist with the adoption process.

The event offers a unique opportunity for potential adopters to meet dogs in an outdoor setting, allowing them to learn more about each animal’s personality, energy level, and compatibility with their family and lifestyle. Adoptions may be completed on-site when a suitable match is found.

“We’re excited to bring our adoptable dogs out into the community and help them connect with potential families,” said Sarah Moore, Pocatello Animal Services Management Assistant. “Whether you’re actively looking to adopt or simply want to meet some wonderful dogs, we encourage everyone to stop by and say hello.”

All adopted dogs will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before joining their new families.

For more information, visit pocatello.gov/animalshelter or contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156. CLICK HERE to view adoptable dogs currently at the shelter.