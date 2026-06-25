Pocatello police find man dead from possible overdose in Historic Downtown - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police Department officers located a deceased man near North Main Street and West Custer Street on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the department.

The death appears to be consistent with a possible drug overdose; however, the official cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time, according to the release. It is under investigation by the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

Police were called to the scene at about 10 a.m. after someone reported the individual as unresponsive.

The identity of the individual will be released after the next of kin have been notified.

The release states that at this time, there is no indication of any danger to the public or evidence of suspicious circumstances.