Prosecutor investigating big financial irregularities at Portneuf Valley Soccer Club - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — An investigation is underway by Bannock County Prosecutor Ian Johnson after Portneuf Valley Soccer Club learned the results of a forensic accounting review concerning potentially big financial irregularities involving organizational funds.

In a news release, PVSC President Mary Keller said the organization conducted a thorough review and retained a qualified forensic accounting firm to perform a rigorous and impartial examination of its financial records and transactions.

The forensic accounting review has been completed, and based on its findings, authorities say over $100,000 in funds is unaccounted for.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Keller for additional comment.

“Because the matter is under review by the prosecutor’s pffice, PVSC will not make comments on individuals, evidence or potential legal proceedings,” Keller said. “PVSC recognizes that all parties are entitled to due process and will not engage in further public discussion that could interfere with the investigative process.”

It’s not clear exactly who is being investigated at this time.

Keller said the board takes its obligation to the club and the community seriously and is committed to protecting PVSC and its resources. She said the organization will review all financial oversight measures and internal controls to better safeguard its assets moving forward.

PVSC’s programs and leagues will continue to operate as normal.

“The Board is committed to our community and serving its players, families, coaches, volunteers and the soccer community. PVSC is an Idaho nonprofit corporation founded in 1982 (originally Gate City Youth Soccer) and exists to educate individuals in playing, coaching and refereeing soccer, while promoting sportsmanship and competition,” Keller stated.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.