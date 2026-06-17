Rockland to showcase comedy performance with proceeds going to help the school - East Idaho News

ROCKLAND — Rockland Melodrama and Theater is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a family-friendly production that will benefit the local school.

Rockland Melodrama and Theater will be putting on “The Bachelor of Bumpkinville.” It will take place June 25, 27 and 29 at 7 p.m. inside the Rockland Old Gym located at 321 East Center Street in Rockland.

The event is a fundraiser for the school in Rockland, which houses kindergarten through 12th grade in one building. The school has approximately 180 students, according to the school district’s website.

“We’re a really small community. We’re (one of) the smallest … schools in Idaho, which means that we often struggle with funding,” Whitney Permann, the director of the show, explained. “So we rely on the community quite heavily to help out with things that need help in the school, so this (production) is one of the things that we do.”

Permann, who also wrote the show, said the production is about a kingdom’s most eligible bachelor who sets out to find a bride. But, he takes a wrong turn and ends up in Bumpkinville, which Permann described as a “redneck kingdom.”

“Instead of a fancy kingdom with the well-bred ladies, he ends up with all the country girls who aren’t very well-bred,” Permann said. “The funny parts of the show are that they try to train themselves to become well-bred ladies. They try to learn how to walk in heels and say fancy words.”

Every show they put on also has a “traditional melodramatic villain.” Permann mentioned that the audience always “boo’s” every time the villain comes on stage.

“It’s really fun. It’s fast-paced,” Permann pointed out. “You’ll be laughing every other line at least.”

Courtesy Rockland Melodrama and Theater

The cast consists of 13 adults. There are dozens of people also helping behind the scenes from the tech crew (sounds and lights), which is comprised of students, a marketing committee, events committee, set director, and a costume and props director.

“In Rockland, in our small community, everything revolves around the kids here. We’re going to all their games, their tournaments, setting up camps and events,” Permann said. “The melodrama is fun because it’s only adults on stage, and it’s the kids watching the adults do something, which is not common here. It’s their parents, their teachers and coaches who are up on the stage, and that’s so much fun.”

Permann said there’s a ton of talent in their little community and a lot of investment in the arts.

“Every summer, we gather a small group of willing adults, and we offer what little we do have to create something that one person couldn’t do on their own. It’s really a fun display of community,” she said. “Even though it’s just a small local town, it’s a very polished, professional production.”

Tickets are only available for purchase at the show. Adult tickets are $10, and children are $6. Bounce back tickets are $5.

Dinner will also be available to purchase in the park, which is across the street from the Rockland Old Gym. The dinner, which is a fundraiser as well, will take place before the show and will be put on by different groups every night, including the cheerleaders, senior class, and the Power County EMT Association.

There will be popcorn, drinks and Rockland Melodrama and Theater’s famous homemade fudge for sale at the show.

Courtesy Rockland Melodrama and Theater