Spud Kings step up in the ranks of amateur hockey, join new league - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Spud Kings and four other former NCDC hockey teams have agreed to join the NAHL.

The North American Hockey League (NAHL), according to Spud Kings Assistant GM Chris Hall, is a “tier-2 hockey” league, featuring a “higher level of play” than the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC).

What this means for the Spud Kings, Ogden Mustangs, Grand Junction River Hawks, Pueblo Bulls and Billings Cattle Punchers, Hall said, is that recruiting top talent will be easier. The NAHL, with ties to USA Hockey, attracts more attention from pro scouts and, in turn, more interest from elite amateur players.

As an example provided by Hall, defenseman and captain DJ MacLeish considered leaving the Spud Kings before the 2025-26 season to pursue an opportunity in the NAHL. And 2024-25 NCDC Mountain Division MVP Charlie Durkin, who led the Spud Kings to a Dineen Cup championship, played in the NAHL last year.

The Spud Kings and fellow additions from the NCDC will form a new NAHL Mountain Division, beginning this fall.