The 5 best Pixar movies ever made (and yes, I know you're already mad) - East Idaho News

There are certain lists you can make without much controversy.

Best movie theater popcorn? Easy.

Best way to eat a potato? French fries.

Best Pixar movies? Absolute chaos.

The second you put together a Pixar top 5, people start sharpening their pitchforks. Someone is angry because you left off “Finding Nemo.” Someone else is furious about “Monsters, Inc.” A third person is preparing a 17-slide presentation explaining why “WALL-E” should automatically qualify for any list involving animation.

And, honestly? They’re not wrong.

Pixar has created one of the greatest runs in movie history. Over the past nearly three decades, the studio has given us toys that come to life, monsters who power cities with screams, talking cars, superheroes, robots, fish, emotions, rats, and a dead man who somehow takes us on one of the most emotional journeys ever put on screen.

Making this list was painful. But — after much deliberation — here are MY five favorite Pixar movies of all time.

And yes, I know you’re already mad.

No. 5: ‘Toy Story’ (1995)

You can’t tell the story of Pixar without starting with “Toy Story.” When this film arrived in 1995, it changed everything.

Computer animation had existed before, but nobody had seen anything like this. Suddenly, toys weren’t just toys; they had personalities, fears, dreams, insecurities and surprisingly complex emotional baggage.

Woody and Buzz became instant icons.

Buzz Lightyear attempts to vaporize Woody in a scene from the 1995 film “Toy Story.” | Pixar Animation Studios

What’s amazing is how well the movie still holds up. Sure, the animation has improved dramatically over the last 30 years, but the storytelling remains nearly flawless.

The friendship between Woody and Buzz works because it taps into something universal. We’ve all felt threatened by the new guy. We’ve all been jealous. We’ve all had to learn that making room for someone else doesn’t diminish our own value.

That’s pretty deep for a movie about a cowboy doll and a space ranger.

Without “Toy Story,” there is no Pixar empire, there is no animation revolution, and there probably isn’t a list like this at all. It had to be here.

No. 4: ‘Coco’ (2017)

I don’t know if Pixar has ever created a more visually stunning movie than “Coco.” Every frame of the film feels alive. The colors explode off the screen.

The Land of the Dead is one of the most imaginative worlds Pixar has ever built. The music is infectious, and the culture is celebrated with warmth and authenticity.

Miguel Rivera is surrounded by his deceased ancestors in a scene from the 2017 film “Coco.” | Pixar Animation Studios

And then the movie hits you with an emotional sledgehammer.

What begins as a fun adventure turns into a beautiful story about family, memory and legacy. By the time Miguel starts singing “Remember Me,” most viewers are either crying or trying very hard not to cry.

I’m not saying I’ve teared up during this movie. I’m saying there is absolutely no evidence proving I haven’t.

No. 3: ‘Inside Out’ (2015)

The concept of this film alone deserves a standing ovation.

Someone at Pixar essentially asked, “What if our emotions were tiny people operating a control room inside our heads?” Then they somehow turned that idea into one of the smartest family movies ever made.

Left to Right: Bing Bong, Sadness and Joy are in Riley’s Long-term Memory “library” in a scene from the 2015 film “Inside Out.” | Pixar Animation Studios

“Inside Out” is funny, creative and endlessly imaginative. But what really makes it special is its emotional intelligence. The movie tackles anxiety, sadness, growing up and emotional complexity in ways that many adult dramas struggle to achieve.

The storyline teaches kids that sadness isn’t something to avoid or eliminate; it’s just part of being human. That’s a surprisingly profound message wrapped inside a movie featuring a giant imaginary pink elephant-cat-dolphin creature named Bing Bong.

This movie hit something so deep inside me that it became much more than a movie. It was an existential experience for me — and I was a grown man with kids and a mortgage. Only Pixar could pull that off.

No. 2: ‘The Incredibles’ (2004)

This movie is just cool, and I mean everything about it.

The retro-futuristic style. The James Bond-inspired music. The action. The humor. The family dynamics. It’s all working at an absurdly high level.

Brad Bird somehow created a superhero movie that felt fresh years before superheroes completely took over Hollywood.

Dash Parr and Violet Parr stand next to their superhero parents, Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, in a scene from the 2004 film “The Incredibles.” | Pixar Animation Studios

The action sequences still hold up. The dialogue remains endlessly quotable. Syndrome is a fantastic villain. Edna Mode is a comedic masterpiece. And unlike many superhero movies, “The Incredibles” never forgets that it’s actually about family.

The Parr family feels real despite possessing powers that allow them to stretch, run at impossible speeds, and lift trains.

I enjoyed “Incredibles 2” quite a bit, but the original remains untouchable. It’s sleek. It’s funny. It’s exciting. It’s incredible.

(I regret nothing.)

No. 1: ‘Ratatouille’ (2007)

“Ratatouille” is Pixar at its absolute peak. Every time I watch this film, I am more convinced of its perfection.

The premise sounds ridiculous: a rat wants to become a chef. That shouldn’t work.

Instead, Pixar turns it into a story about passion, creativity, art, purpose and believing that greatness can come from unexpected places.

Remy the rat and Alfredo Linguini, the chef, in a scene from the 2007 film “Ratatouille.” | Pixar Animation Studios

The animation is gorgeous. The writing is sharp. Paris feels magical. The humor lands.

And then there’s Anton Ego.

Anton’s final review may be my favorite scene in Pixar history. It’s a reminder that art matters, that creativity matters, that great work can come from places we least expect.

There’s a warmth and sincerity to “Ratatouille” that never feels manipulative. It earns every emotional beat. I’ve watched it countless times and somehow love it more every single time.

For me, it’s Pixar’s masterpiece.

The impossible omissions

Now let’s talk about the movies that didn’t make the cut for my top five list — because this is where people start throwing things.

“Finding Nemo” is fantastic.

“Monsters, Inc.” is wonderful.

“WALL-E” is brilliant.

“Up” has one of the greatest opening sequences ever filmed.

And honestly, “Toy Story 3” is the best of the Toy Story lot.

Yes, I just put “Toy Story” ahead of “Toy Story 3” even though I said “3” is a superior movie. But I had to give the nod to the thing that started it all, OK?

That’s how impossible this exercise is.

The truth is that Pixar’s best movies all exist in the same neighborhood. Ranking them often comes down to personal connection more than objective quality, but that’s my list.

I’m sure many of you disagree with my rankings, and that’s OK.

Just know that if you’re sending me an email or leaving a comment explaining why “Finding Nemo” belongs here, there’s a very good chance I’ve already had that argument with myself. And at the end of the day, you’re not wrong.