The best lemon cherry cheesecake - East Idaho News

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This lemon cherry cheesecake is a bright, layered treat that brings together a fluffy lemon cake base, a light ricotta filling, and a sweet cherry pie filling on top. It’s an easy dessert made with simple ingredients like boxed cake mix and ricotta, taking about an hour to bake. Since it’s best served cold, it’s a great option when you want something that feels special without messing with a water bath or a finicky springform pan! Ingredients 1 box lemon cake mix

32 ounces of ricotta cheese

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cans cherry pie filling Instructions Preheat oven to 350. Prepare the cake according to the package directions and then pour the cake batter into a greased 9×13 baking dish. In a large bowl, place ricotta cheese, eggs, sugar, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer until well combined. Drop the cheesecake mixture by spoonfuls over the top of the cake batter, trying to distribute as evenly as possible. Bake cheesecake in the oven for 1 hour or until the center springs back when pressed lightly with your finger. Remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool completely. Top with cherry pie filling, then cover and place in the refrigerator until thoroughly chilled. Serve cold.

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