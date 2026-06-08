Utah man accused of sexually assaulting patients during 'hypnotherapy' sessions - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — A West Jordan man is facing disturbing allegations of sexually assaulting his clients while conducting “hypnotherapy.”

William Del Draney, 77, was charged in 3rd District Court on Friday with nine counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony, and 11 counts of forcible sex abuse, a second-degree felony. His arrest warrant was recalled on Monday as he had been booked into jail.

The Sugar House Hypnotherapy LLC website states Draney is a board certified master clinical hypnotherapist and trainer who helps people “tune up and enhance every area of your life through hypnosis and life coaching to create balance and a passion for living.”

Multiple clients stated they went to Draney for a form of alternative therapy while in vulnerable states, before being exploited by him, according to police. During sessions, Draney had the clients remove some or all of their clothes then sexually assaulted them under the guise of therapeutic treatment, the charges state.

Accusations against Draney detail a disturbing pattern of comments and conduct, dating back to as far as 2007. The charges, however, were filed based on just five alleged victims from 2016 to 2025, as it was too late for the other alleged victims to file charges based on Utah law.

“The defendant has used his position of trust as a hypnotherapist to prey upon men over the span of at least 10 years, under the guise that he was ‘treating’ them,” the charges state. “The victims reported that the defendant would tell them they were his slave, they belonged to him, and then force them to engage in sexual acts with him.”

Draney has received complaints through the Utah Department of Commerce Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing for alleged sexual abuse and operating without a license, according to court documents.

“His actions in this matter are predatory and concerning,” charges state. “The defendant is a clear danger to members of this community, but especially a danger to men.”

One victim said he went to Draney to address childhood trauma, and during his first session, Draney told him he was “being guided by a spirit to talk to him about his testicle,” the charges said.

“Draney then offered to ‘examine the lump,’ which he consented to believing that Draney was a medical professional,” the charges said, adding that Draney then claimed to use “healing energy” while touching him.

During a second session, the man was asked to remove all clothing and “complied, believing it to be part of the therapeutic process,” before Draney again touched him, the charges allege.

The man confronted Draney at the next visit about the inappropriate conduct and recorded the interaction. In it, Draney justified his actions as being “part of a healing process” and said he was “not trying to be sexual” but intended to help him, the charges said.

“Draney then can be heard saying that ‘if I were perverted, I could practice sexual therapy and get all the action I wanted.’ (The man) described feeling ‘disgusted and violated,'” according to the charges.

In a police interview, Draney denied physical contact with the man but admitted to “a couple of sexual relationships” with other clients, the charges said.

A different victim described his appointment with Draney as “psychological love bombing” and said Draney has a “god or superior complex.” He alleged Draney spoke extensively about sexual topics and used excessive force while treating him.

A third man went to a hospital in 2023 for a sexual assault exam after meeting with Draney. According to the charges, Draney touched the victim inappropriately, removed his clothing, kissed him and tried to make him do sexual acts even though the man repeatedly said no.

A fourth man described Draney as vulgar, saying he was told to “not think about the method, just trust the results.” Draney offered to give the man a “special service” for no extra charge and would hug the victim while nude, saying “there was nothing sexual about it” and to “trust him,” the charges said.

The man reported feeling “a lot of anxiety” during the appointments and claimed Draney kissed and touched him inappropriately before he told Draney he was “in a vulnerable and trusting mindset” and what he did was “unacceptable,” prosecutors said.

The final man identified in the charges said he met Draney in 2016 and was offered a free hypnosis session in exchange for a Google review.

“During that session, Draney told him that if ‘he were his slave, he would belong and make him feel whole’ and that if (he) ‘didn’t submit to Bill’s ownership, (he) would have varicose veins that would turn into cancer and he would die,'” the charges said.

The man said he agreed out of “fear of death” and “extreme duress” and was then forced to do sexual acts, according to the charges.

“(The man) said he told Draney to stop and that he was not comfortable, but Draney continued trying and told (him) that ‘he needed to be owned’ and told (him) there would be ‘medical consequences,'” the charges state.

The charges say the man continued going to Draney’s for about six months and said he “hated and resented” it, but he was “convinced he would die if he didn’t go.”

Because Draney was still practicing hypnotherapy until his arrest, prosecutors said they believe there may be additional victims.

“The allegations in this case show a pattern of someone in a special position of trust allegedly preying on vulnerable people who were looking for help. If you are victim of sexual assault, no matter what the context, reach out to your local law enforcement and report that as a crime,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.