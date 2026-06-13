War Bonnet Round Up seeks national anthem performers for 2026 rodeo - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls and the Parks and Recreation Department:

IDAHO FALLS — The War Bonnet Round Up is looking for talented singers to perform the national anthem at Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls, July 29 through Aug. 1.

Each selected performer will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a packed arena for one night of the rodeo. In addition to this extraordinary opportunity, selected singers will be treated to an unforgettable VIP experience for themselves and a guest on the evening they perform.

“The national anthem holds immense significance at Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, especially this year, on America’s 250th birthday,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “We aim to showcase the finest vocal talent eastern Idaho has to offer for this patriotic and momentous occasion.”

Singers of all ages are encouraged to participate. To apply, interested individuals are asked to submit a video of themselves performing their rendition of the national anthem to pholm@idahofalls.gov no later than Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Those selected will be notified by Friday, July 10.

In this undated image, an unnamed woman auditions to sing the national anthem for the War Bonnet rodeo in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy City of Idaho Falls

The War Bonnet Round Up will once again bring world-class talent from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to compete in this annual family-friendly event at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs.

Approximately 450 professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in PRCA-sanctioned events, including steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, bull riding, bareback riding, women’s barrel racing and breakaway roping.

Tickets are on sale now at www.warbonnetroundup.org, with prices starting at $22 for Thursday and $27 for Friday and Saturday. Tickets for children ages 3 through 10 are $10 per night. Ticket prices include parking. A limited number of reserved seats under the grandstand are also available for purchase.

To wrangle up the rodeo spirit, the War Bonnet Round Up will also host the FREE Teton Toyota Wild West Family Fest kickoff party on Wednesday, July 29, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sandy Downs. This family-friendly event will feature food, drinks, activities and a mini rodeo experience perfect for all ages.