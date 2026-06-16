Westgate Theatre opens its doors in West Yellowstone - East Idaho News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — Westgate Theatre has been revamped and reopened this month, bringing a theatrical charm to the western gateway of Yellowstone National Park.

“(Theater) is a great way to wrap up your day in the park,” Kyle Benson, a partner of the theater, told EastIdahoNews.com. “Come see a show and relax with the family. It’s good for all ages.”

Benson said he and his wife attended the opening-night showing of “See How They Run” and laughed for two hours straight. And this week, the theater will start showing “Annie Get Your Gun” on Friday. In early July, the theater will also be showing “The Great Western Melodrama.”

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Benson said quite a bit of work went into revamping the theater, and it was basically entirely rebuilt. The original theater wasn’t ADA-compliant, so they lowered the floor, which also improved sight lines at the back of the theater.

The building is now fully insulated and equipped with an HVAC system and furnaces, so it can be run year-round. It also has all-new plumbing and a new balcony out front where short performances can be held to draw people into the theater.

Benson said all the lighting and sound equipment is new as well. He said all the work was finished literally right before the Westgate Theatre opened on June 4.

“It came down to the wire. We had contractors walk out of the building at 5 p.m. on June 4, and we started seating people at 6:30 p.m.,” Benson said.

Benson said the theater experience also comes with some tasty concessions. They have suckers, giant cookies, licorice ropes, fountain drinks, popcorn, and Reed’s Dairy ice cream.

Tickets to Westgate Theatre can be purchased online or at the box office. The theater is located at 29 Madison Avenue, West Yellowstone, Montana.