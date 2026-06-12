Whitworth of Marsh Valley, Nelson of Teton, and Hammond of South Fremont named to 4A first-team - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Three area players were selected to the 4A All-State baseball first-team list, released this week.

Tate Whitworth helped lead Marsh Valley to the 4A state championship series, and was one of the top two-way players in the state, sporting a 1.534 OPS. He also finished 8-1 with a 1.00 ERA on the mound.

Teton’s Luke Nelson was also a force on the mound and at the plate, finishing 7-0 with a 1.53 ERA and striking out 96 hitters in 50 innings. He also hit .476, and stole 19 bases.

Jordan Hammond of South Fremont hit .506 and scored 42 runs.

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

4A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Titus Vidlak, Fruitland, jr., SS

COACH OF THE YEAR: Darren Uranga Homedale

FIRST TEAM

Tate Whitworth, Marsh Valley, sr., SS/P

Porter Higley, Buhl, sr., P/CF

Luke Nelson, Teton, sr., P/SS

Jayden Grosdidier, Fruitland, sr., P/CF

Carson Fine, Homedale, sr., CF

Lukas Hall, Homedale, sr., P/RF

Jordan Hammond, South Fremont, sr., SS/P

Brett Paxton, Filer, jr., P/CF

Mason Taylor, Homedale, so., P/LF

Carson Kile, Cole Valley Christian, jr., SS/P

Nate Grosvenor, Fruitland, jr., 1B/P

SECOND TEAM

Macraye Bruning, Sr., SS/P, Kimberly

Owen Baker, Sr., P/UTIL, Fruitland

Eli Hamby, Jr., 1B/P, Cole Valley Chr.

Jahzyon Sylva, Sr., SS/P, Payette

Eric Wylie, Sr., P/3B, Timberlake

Chance Martell, Sr., CF/P, Homedale

Kru Yancey, So., LF/P, South Fremont

Lucas Guray, Jr., P/SS, Cole Valley Chr.

Xavier Uranga, Sr., SS/P, Homedale

Brent Florence, So., CF/P, Kimberly

Cy Hill Jr., P/SS, South Fremont